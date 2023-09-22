Watch Now
Baltimore Department of Transportation offering sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm

Posted at 6:45 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 18:45:40-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced they're offering sandbags to Baltimore residents and business owners in preparation for Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Act fast because DOT has limited sandbags available.

Sandbags will be available today, Friday, September 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Fells Point, intersection of Thames and Broadway
  • Frederick Avenue, Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue.

Sandbags are available on a first-come, first serve basis.
Those picking up sandbags will be asked to show proof of residence or business ownership in Baltimore, such as a driver’s license, utility bill or business license.

Sand, bags, bag ties and shovels will be supplied on-site.

