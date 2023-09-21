ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is getting a new free electric trolley system.

The pilot program is scheduled to launch October 7 with a route in Eastport.

Trolleys will run Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

The route will consist of a 10 minute loop starting and ending on Norman Drive (behind the Eastport Shopping Center).

In between the trolley will make its way from Chesapeake Avenue to Fifth and Fourth Streets, followed by Severn Avenue to Second and Washington Streets, where it will then connect with Bay Ridge Avenue to Monroe Street in front of St. Luke’s Church.

Each trolley seats six passengers. To catch a ride, all you have to do is flag it down.

The City hopes the trolley will ease limited parking issues for residents and visitors of Eastport.

“During the rebuild of the downtown Hillman Garage, we got to test the electric trolley for Maryland Avenue and State Circle,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Once people recognized the convenience and fun, it grew in popularity. It is my hope that we bring that same enjoyable transit energy to our neighbors on the Eastport side of the bridge.”

The pilot is funded through Fiscal Year 2024, and if successful, could be funded longer.