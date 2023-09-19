Amazon hiring 9,000 workers in Maryland to help during holiday season

BALTIMORE — Amazon announced they're hiring 25,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal and part-time roles across its operations network, and 9,000 of those will be in Maryland.

Full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles available across Amazon’s operations with seasonal employees having the opportunity to transition to full-time positions.

These roles include packaging and picking, to sorting and shipping and these are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

Customers can earn over $20.50 per hours for those roles and up to $28 depending on location.

In areas throughout Maryland, Amazon expect hire:



Baltimore: more than 7,500 employees

Hagerstown: more than 650 employees

Prince George's County: more than 400 employees

To apply for any of these positions,click here.