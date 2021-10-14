Coffee Mate’s New Creamer Tastes Like Rice Krispies Treats

If you like starting your mornings on a sweet note, Nestle and Kellogg’s have teamed up to transform your coffee into a nostalgic childhood dessert.



Coffee Mate’s new Rice Krispies Treats-flavored creamer has notes of gooey marshmallow and toasted Rice Krispies cereal for a cup of coffee that even your 10-year-old self might have enjoyed. A Nestle spokesperson told us the new creamer will hit store shelves nationwide in January 2022 and will be sold in 32-ounce bottles for around $3.99.

Nestlé

The coffee creamer would of course go well with a bowl of Rice Krispies, but if you want something a bit more jazzed up, take a look at this Breakfast Banana Split Bowl recipe made with Rice Krispies, strawberries, bananas, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles.

The new creamer joins a long list of sweet flavors Coffee Mate has introduced recently, including Glazed Doughnut, Oatmeal Creme Pie, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti. You’ll also find seasonal flavors hitting store shelves now, like Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Mocha and Cookies ‘n Cocoa.

Not to be outdone by its rival, International Delight also has a handful of fun coffee creamers on shelves now, like Hershey’s Chocolate Caramel, Almond Joy and Cinnabon, plus a variety of seasonal flavors including Pumpkin Pie Spice and one inspired by the Christmas movie classic, “Elf.” The “Elf” creamers came in three flavors last year, but only Frosted Sugar Cookie and Peppermint Mocha have returned this season, according to the product page at International Delight.

Cereal-Flavored Milk

If you’re not a coffee fan, Nestle is also launching a new line of milk that’s flavored to taste like what would be left in the bowl after eating Froot Loops. Also hitting stores in January, the new option from Nestle’s Sensations line has a sweet citrus flavor and the taste of toasted Froot Loops cereal, but can be taken on the go and requires no spoon.



The Froot Loops milk is the second cereal-flavored milk from Nestle, following Cinnamilk, which is flavored like Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Nestlé

If you’ll excuse me, I think I need to call my dentist after writing this story.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.