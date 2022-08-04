Watch Now
Teachers spending more to set-up classrooms as students head back to school

Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:44:32-04

Teachers are spending more to add supplies to their classrooms. That's according to a survey by AdoptAClassroom.org.

For the 2020-2021 school year, teachers spent on average $750, which is the highest amount ever.

According to www.savings.com 1 out of 5 teachers will spend over $1,000 for needed supplies in the classroom, and the costs are higher for younger students.

This has more teachers asking for help. Social efforts, using #ClearTheList are growing in popularity, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

There are a few ways to find teachers’ wish lists. First, you can search the hashtag #clearthelist on many social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Most of these posts will have a link to the teacher or school’s Amazon wish list. You can choose anything you want to donate and complete the purchase. The items will be delivered directly to the teacher or school.

