City transportation worker dies after being fatally assaulted over parking spot

BALTIMORE — A Department of Transportation worker has died after being assaulted by a woman and her teenage daughter over a parking spot.

Gregory Turnipseed, a 14-year veteran with the department, died about a month after sustaining significant injuries from the assault.

The woman accused of the assault is 49-year-old Kiannah Bonaparte and at the time of this writing, she's been charged with first-and second-degree assault.

Charging documents say this stems from an incident on October 17, when Turnipseed was walking in the 500 block of St. Paul Street when he noticed a car waiting for another car to pull out of a parking space.

When he approached the parked car, a 15-year-old passenger got out of the car and began punching him in the face.

Turnipseed tried to restrain the girl, but the driver — believed to be the teen's mother and later identified as Bonaparte — got out and jumped on his back, causing him to fall.

Charging documents say Bonaparte allegedly kicked him in the head multiple times.

The duo fled and Turnipseed was taken to a hospital.

Police contacted Turnipseed's daughter and told her he had memory loss and slurred speech due to the assault. He underwent surgery to stop the bleeding in his brain.

Police later determined the car was registered to Bonaparte.

Turnipseed was able to identify her in a photo array about three weeks after the assault.

Friday morning, officials released a statement following Turnipseed's death.

A joint statement from Mayor Brandon Scott, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Department of Transportation Director Veronica McBeth said:

“Mr. Turnipseed was an exemplary public servant, a 14-year veteran of BCDOT working in the Traffic Division. He served Baltimore with dignity and integrity, and we will forever be grateful for his dedication to our city. We will continue wrapping our arms around his family and loved ones, holding them close in our hearts and prayers.”