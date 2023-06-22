Cinemark is offering $1.50 movie tickets this summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you already heard the dreaded “I’m bored” from your kids this summer break? If you’ve begun to make a dent in your summer activitiy list, we have another fun one you can add onto it. This regular weekly event is suitable for the whole family, and it only cost $1.50 per ticket!

The Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is opening its doors to families who want to stay on a budget but still have fun.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is open now through the week of Aug. 10. Every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., tickets are only $1.50 (plus tax) for everyone. Kids also get $1 off deals on concession snack packs and any size popcorn/drink combos.

You do not need a special coupon or code to get this deal. Just show up at your local Cinemark theater and the discount will automatically be applied to your purchase.

MORE: 20 free things to do with your kids this summer

Cinemark released its full schedule for the Summer Movie Clubhouse. Get out your calendar to mark down these dates and titles so you can start planning your weekly movie family dates!

June 28: “Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” July 5: “Mummies”

“Mummies” July 12: “The Bad Guys”

“The Bad Guys” July 19: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” July 26: “DC League of Super-Pets”

“DC League of Super-Pets” Aug. 2: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Aug. 9: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

According to Cinemark, select theaters nationwide will add additional showings eligible for the $1.50 ticket deal. Go to the theater company’s official website to check for additional showtimes in your area.

And if one family movie night isn’t enough for your crew, we’ve got you covered!

Regal Cinemas has a Family Movies for $2 deal running this summer. Twice a week, on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, you can choose from two different movies for the family to enjoy for only $2 per ticket.

These deals are a great way to fill in a few empty days on the vacation calendar or have a backup plan for those unexpected rainy days.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.