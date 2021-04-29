Watch
China puts space station module into orbit

China Space Station
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:32:50-04

China has sent the main module of its first permanent space station into orbit.

The launch of the so-called "Heavenly Harmony" begins the first of 11 missions necessary to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of 2022. 

In a message, President Xi Jinping congratulated launch center staff, saying the project was an important part of China's strategy to develop its technology and aerospace industries. 

Beijing began working on a space station plan in 1992.

This story was originally published by Adam Elrashidi at Newsy.

