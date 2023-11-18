Child dies after metal gate falls on them at Arizona elementary school

A 9-year-old child in Arizona died after a metal gate fell on them at an elementary school, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the child was helping to close a metal gate at Centennial Elementary School, part of the Flowing Wells School District in northern Tucson, Arizona, when the gate disconnected and fell on the child.

Deputies and a crew with from the Northwest Fire Department responded to the emergency call at the school and administered aid. The child was then taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.

Scripps News reached out to the Flowing Wells School District for a statement.

