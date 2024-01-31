Chiefs winning ways spur Kansas City business to best day ever, could have been 'zero'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff success the last several years have created countless viral moments and opportunities for Kansas City-area small businesses.

Pink Dinosaur, a boutique clothing store in Zona Rosa, has been one of those small businesses able to capitalize on Chiefs fever.

KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively found out the strategy comes with a risk.

In order to be ready for customer demand after a Chiefs win, businesses have to stock up on goods and supplies.

If the win doesn’t materialize, all that planning and build-up of inventory could get lost.

The owners of Pink Dinosaur said they had record day for sales Sunday night after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

But they also know of businesses in Baltimore who stocked up in anticipation of a Ravens win, only to see them come up short.

Pink Dinosaur is asking Kansas Citians to pick a small business in Baltimore that lost out with the Ravens' loss and offer support. The owners also plan to select a business and send them $500 to help make rent, utilities or even payroll.

“We know how hard it is being a small business,” the owners posted on Instagram. “We know what it’s like to have ‘zero,’ so let’s make someone’s day better.”

