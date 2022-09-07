Changes to polling places have been announced for the Gubernatorial General

FREDERICK — The Frederick County Board of Elections announced changes for the 2022 Gubernatorial General election including a new early voting site.

The early voting site will be located in the Myersville Town Hall Community Room.

Additionally, there will be a drop box for mail-in ballots in the vestibule at the Myersville Town Hall.

The new location will replace Middletown Primary School, which was used in the primary election.

Early voting will run from October 27 through November 3.

Voters will be able to look up their polling place here.

