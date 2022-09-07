Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Changes to polling places have been announced for the Gubernatorial General

Maryland primary early voting starts June 14
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Steven Clevenger
Signs in English and Spanish encourage voters to cast their paper ballots. Above the signs are three cardboard polling stations. (Photo by Steven Clevenger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Maryland primary early voting starts June 14
Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 14:02:31-04

FREDERICK  — The Frederick County Board of Elections announced changes for the 2022 Gubernatorial General election including a new early voting site.

The early voting site will be located in the Myersville Town Hall Community Room.

Additionally, there will be a drop box for mail-in ballots in the vestibule at the Myersville Town Hall.

The new location will replace Middletown Primary School, which was used in the primary election.

Early voting will run from October 27 through November 3.

Voters will be able to look up their polling place here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019