BALTIMORE — A car plunged into the Inner Harbor Wednesday morning after a person had it in the wrong gear.

Around 7:36 a.m., police and firefighters arrived to investigate a vehicle that entered the harbor water.

Police say a person forgot to put their vehicle in park, resulting in it drifting into the water.

After they dove and assessed the area, officials determined no one was trapped inside the vehicle.

The occupant was on the scene with Baltimore Police.