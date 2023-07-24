Bye bye birdie: Musk changes Twitter's blue icon to the letter 'X'

Social media platform Twitter was rebranded early Monday into X as the company's bird logo is no more on the company's homepage.

While as of Monday morning, X's Twitter.com URL remains functional, users can also go to X.com to access the site.

Twitter owner Elon Musk said over the weekend the change was coming.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk tweeted.

Although the platform's homepage has been rebranded to X.com, other pages, like the platform's Help Center, continued to have Twitter's branding, as of Monday morning.

Musk has used the X.com domain for his ventures in the past. The domain was used for online transactions, akin to PayPal. X.com eventually merged with PayPal after being bought out.

SEE MORE: Musk says Twitter is losing cash: Advertising is down and debt is high

Musk changed the color scheme on the app after asking users Saturday night whether the default platform color should be black or silver. Most people voted in favor of black.

Black is the same main color used for Threads, which has pitched itself as a new rival to Twitter. The app, started by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, launched this month and immediately had millions of subscribers.

Twitter threatened to sue Threads, alleging that Meta hired former Twitter employees with knowledge of the company's trade secrets, and knowingly assigned those new hires to work on Threads.

A Meta spokesperson responded to the threat of legal action by saying, "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com