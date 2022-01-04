You can now buy one Subway footlong sandwich and get the second one free

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holiday season is over, and we all might be dragging our feet to get back into our normal routine. Work, school, carpool, errands, practices and everything we cram into our busy schedules can feel especially challenging right after all of the new year celebrations.

To help everyone get over their holiday hangover, we found two Subway deals that will help you keep your wallet happy when you grab a meal on the run.

All of these savings can be found through the Subway website or app, so make sure to check either one before you decide to pick up your next 6-inch or footlong sub. You might just score a free sandwich!

Note: both Subway deals listed are only available at participating restaurants. Make sure to check the website or app when ordering to see if the deal is valid before placing an order.

Buy One Subway Footlong, Get One Free

What’s better than one Subway footlong sandwich? Two for the same price, of course!

Maybe you can’t decide between the new Chicken and Bacon Ranch footlong sub and the Meatball Marinara footlong. Or, maybe you want to be an awesome partner and pick up a bite to eat for a loved one.

All you have to do to get one of your footlong sandwiches for free is go to the Subway website or app, choose which store you want to pick up your subs, and then enter the promo code FREEFOOTLONG on the checkout screen.

Get One Subway 6-Inch Sandwich for only $3.49

Want a meal for a smaller appetite, but still want to save? Subway’s 6-inch sandwich for only $3.49 deal is just right for you! Place your order on the Subway app or website and enter the promo code 6INCH349 on the checkout screen to get the discount on your favorite sub!

Will you take advantage of these great deals?

