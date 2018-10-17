Wegmans recalls hummus due to pieces of plastic found in product

(WMAR) - Wegmans has recalled their Wegmans Food You Feel Good About Original Hummus because of pieces of black plastic found in the product.

The company says that the hummus recalls applies to the 8 oz. products labeled Best Before 11/14/18 and with lot code 8118262. And 32 oz. products labeled Best Before 11/14/18 and with lot code 8118262.

All product may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, consumers can contact Wegmans Consumer Affairs by dialing 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.