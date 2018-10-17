DICK'S Sporting Goods hiring 100 seasonal workers in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - If you're looking to make a few extra bucks this holiday season, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a few openings.

The company wants to fill 100 seasonal positions in Maryland. The company will host its own "National Signing Day" on Oct. 24. Job openings at available at the locations listed below:

Bel Air

Columbia

Crofton

Ellicott City

Frederick

Glen Burnie

Hunt Valley

Westminster

White Marsh

Interested applicants are asked to apply online first and then visit one of the above locations on Oct. 24 to be interviewed and meet the team.

DICK'S Sporting Goods said it plans to hire up to 5,000 holiday workers nationwide on "National Signing Day."