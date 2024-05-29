Walgreens to lower prices on hundreds of items this summer

Your next trip to Walgreens may be less expensive. The company announced Wednesday it is slashing prices on more than 1,300 items throughout its stores this summer and plans to offer consumers more opportunities to save.

Walgreens said it is reducing prices on store brand health and wellness products, as well as personal care items and seasonal products. The popular retail pharmacy chain is also planning to reintroduce myW Days this July — a weeklong shopping event that offers myWalgreens members exclusive rewards and deals.

A few examples of lower prices provided by Walgreens include:



Clean & Clear Foaming Facial Cleanser now $6.99 (was $7.99)

Nine Can Igloo Hard Cooler now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Lasko 20” Box Fan now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Nice! Mini Pretzels now $1.99 (was $2.79)

Nice! Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips now $1.99 (was $2.79)

“Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials," said Tracey D. Brown, Walgreens retail and chief customer service officer. "We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items, something we’ve been doing since October of 2023."

Earlier this month, the discount grocery chain Aldi said it would pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day by lowering its everyday prices on numerous items. Target has also recently announced it is slashing prices this summer on thousands of items including milk, meat, bread, soda, snacks, coffee, diapers and more.

The announcements come as above-average inflation has persisted in 2023 and 2024 after reaching a four-decade high in 2022.