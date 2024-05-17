The Mirage in Las Vegas is closing. Here's what to know about its Hard Rock rebrand

The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas is getting ready to officially close its doors.

On Wednesday, officials announced the casino will be closing on July 17, 2024 in order for crews to begin transforming the property into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.

"We'd like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock after enjoying 34 years at The Mirage," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We'd also like to thank the Unions, community leaders, local and state government organizations and the Gaming Commission for their support and fair negotiations over the past year. Also, we are grateful to MGM for assisting with our transition."

U.S. News You can now buy items from the shuttered Tropicana Las Vegas Gage Jackson

Guests with room reservations or show tickets beyond July 14, 2024 will be automatically canceled and refunded. Guests booked through a third-party provider or online travel agency will automatically be canceled. The third-party provider should be contacted directly for rebooking availability or possible refunds.

As for casino workers, Hard Rock officials said the company will pay about $80 million in severance packages for eligible union and non-union employees remaining with the property through the end of operations.

"While we pause for the incredible transformation of this iconic property, I'd like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests," said Joe Lupo, President of The Mirage. "We are planning to host collaborative hiring events with other employers in the Las Vegas community over the coming months. Connecting the thousands of talented Mirage team members who provide outstanding service with new employment opportunities is a top priority."

Sports Oakland A's to play in Sacramento before final move to Las Vegas Gage Jackson

Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, purchased the property in December of 2021. Operations were turned over to Hard Rock in December 2022 and they began ground testing at the site in January 2023.

Hard Rock executives previously told Scripps News Las Vegasrenovation plans include adding 800 to 1,000 hotel rooms, renovating the existing rooms and suites, renovating the casino floor to include 1,800 slot machines and 200 table games, renovating and expanding event and meeting space, and adding nearly 3,000 theater seats.

Cirque du Soleil previously announced "The Beatles LOVE" show would end its run on July 7, 2024. In November 2022, the casino announced that Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat would close and the animals were relocated.

The Mirage first opened its doors in 1989.

This story was originally published by Jarah Wright at Scripps News Las Vegas.