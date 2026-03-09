Justice Department and Live Nation reach settlement over illegal monopoly case, AP source says

The Justice Department has reached a settlement in its antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and it's parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, on Monday in a case that alleged an illegal monopoly over live events in America.

The settlement was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who could not publicly discuss details of the agreement publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.

It comes as the two sides face trial in New York over whether to dismantle the monopoly the Justice Department said was squelching competition and driving up prices for fans.

The case brought under the Biden administration in 2024 accused Live Nation of using threats, retaliation and other tactics to “suffocate the competition” by controlling virtually every aspect of the industry, from concert promotion to ticketing.

Ticketmaster and its owner, Live Nation Entertainment, based in Beverly Hills, California, have a long history of clashes with major artists and their fans, including Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.