AI after dark: ChatGPT will soon ease restrictions, allowing verified adults to generate 'erotica'

OpenAI is relaxing content restrictions for ChatGPT, allowing verified adult users to generate more types of content — including erotica.

The company's CEO, Sam Altman, announced the changes on social media Tuesday, saying the move is part of an effort to "treat adult users like adults."

The update will roll out in a few weeks, with additional restrictions being eased in December.

Currently, ChatGPT has strict content policies that prevent users from generating sexually explicit material. The upcoming changes will specifically allow verified adult users to create erotic content through the AI chatbot.

Altman did not provide detailed information about how the verification process will work or what other types of content will be permitted under the relaxed guidelines.

The announcement represents a significant shift in OpenAI's approach to content moderation, moving toward age-based restrictions rather than blanket prohibitions on certain types of material.

"Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases," Altman said on X.

