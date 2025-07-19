Astronomer CEO resigns after viral video of embrace at Coldplay concert

Astronomer, a tech company, said on social media that CEO Andy Byron has resigned one day after he was placed on leave, after he and the company's head of human relations were reportedly seen on video intimately hugging at a Coldplay concert.

The video of who appeared to be Byron and Kristin Cabot embracing at the concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday has gone wildly viral on social media.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," Astronomer said in a Linkedin post. "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted."

The company said it will begin a search for a permanent CEO after elevating its chief product officer Pete DeJoy as its interim CEO.

During the band's performance of “Jumbotron Song,” a camera panned around the audience and centered on Byron and Cabot wrapped in each other's arms. The two quickly separated and attempted to hide their faces, with the man ducking down after realizing they were on the big screen.

“Whoa, look at these two,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The moment gained quick traction on social media, and it wasn't long before the internet identified the pair and noted that Byron is married.

It was also believed that another colleague from the company was standing next to the couple at the time, but Astronomer said those reports are false.

The moment has since gone viral on social media, with some sports teams even recreating the scene during their own "Kiss Cam" promotions.