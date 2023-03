In 2023 you welcomed the WMAR-2 News team into your lives for our series "Bridging the Gap".

The "Bridging the Gap" series at WMAR doesn't just take a look back at Black history but a look at how people within the Black community are making a difference today and shaping the future for generations to come.

Watch our hour-long special hosted by Good Morning Maryland's Megan Knight and Randall Newsome here: