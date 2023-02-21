Local Freedom Rider remembers their journey for justice

HARFORD COUNTY — Her work spans decades, from around the world to Harford County where she's being honored during Black History Month.

From the classroom to the front lines of the civil rights movement, Janice East Moorehead Grant has left her mark.

"The Freedom Riders met in my mothers home," Grant said.

She was among the group of black and white activists in the 1960's who traveled the country protesting segregated bus terminals, trying to use whites-only restrooms and sitting at lunch counters where they were't welcome.

"We were just defiant. We just would go in anyway," said Grant.

When she wanted to obtain her masters degree, she travelled all the way to California to pursue her higher education.

"I don't ever remember being afraid. I felt like I can walk in. I'm an American," said Grant.

But at 90-years-old, some memories from her life long past of fighting for justice are clearer than others.

"I don't think I was ever mistreated, yes I was. We were beaten up three times. Nashville, Tennessee was the worst, and that was the night we walked about because of Dr. King. They sprayed them with those huge hoses. You know the hoses that firemen have. They sprayed us with those. It's a wonder we never got killed, but they tried," Grant said.

Historian Mike Dixon says Grant played a role in demonstrations from Cecil County to Baltimore.

"In the 1960's the Freedom Riders came over through Route 40. Our restaurants, just like the ones in Baltimore, were segregated and they really focused on integrating those. And then we get into the mid 60's, the laws begin to change and that shifts for the state," said Dixon.

HCC chose Grant to receive their first Civil Rights Leadership Award.

"She's done so much. She's led rallies, demonstrations in Harford County for years. She's lead a NAACP youth group and they would show up for fair housing rallies to protest discrimination at public parks, the Gwynn Oak amusement park for equal opportunity in jobs. She was later NAACP Harford Chapter leader in the 1990's,"said Dr. James Karmel of Harford Community College.

"It's hard for me to quantify what she means to this community in all the work she's done in civil rights. She's a hero, a leader in the field," Karmel continued.

She continues to bridge the gap serving on the board for the school she attended so many years ago, the Havre De Grace Colored school.

When asked if she felt like she worked to make things better, Grant's answer was simple.

"I hope so, I love this country. I really love the United States," she said. "You just feel comfortable now and you know things are gonna be alright. I never dreamed I would live to be 90-years-old."