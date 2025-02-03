BALTIMORE — Baltimore is unique in a lot of ways, but have you ever seen it through a lens?

David Manigault has seen a lot of things through not only his glasses, but his camera.

"The camera helped me navigate through Baltimore and work with so many great artists, meet so many entrepreneurs," Manigault said.

Manigault is an artist, filmmaker and photographer known for his work that depicts Baltimore in a different light.

His newest project is a book called Black Body, Baltimore in Black and White.

Throughout it are various pictures of Baltimore and he wants people to see how resilient the city is.

"For someone who's not from Baltimore, if they get my book, they'll feel like they're from Baltimore. But I'm quite sure if someone's from Baltimore and they get my book, they'll see the relationship and a connection," he said passionately.

The pictures in the book take place around the time Freddie Gray was killed.

The question is why is this all important?

"If we don't understand history, how we could embrace the future," he asked.

"So I think it's my obligation as a filmmaker, as a photographer, as a creative, to definitely preserve Black history, Black imagery, Black people in motion, through film."

He says he wants the next generation to take some chances and be open to working with anyone.

Like now, he's working with the local clothing line called Republic.

They're collaborating together for a Black History Month drop that will be engaging for the community.

"David reached out to me and said he came up with this great idea and it made sense we both have value, and the idea brings value to both entities," Andre Miles, owner of the Republic, said.

Manigault's work is often centered around his upbringing in Baltimore, click here to see what he's working on next.