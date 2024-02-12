'I just wanted to be under the wing of somebody who could relate to what I wanted to do'

BALTIMORE — There's no doubt that Baltimore-based fashion designer Jody Davis has left her mark on the industry, now she is sparking the next generation to try to do the same.

Niara Downing started designing clothes about three years ago and she has been running her clothing business for just about that same period, all before evening graduating high school.

As the Maryland native was seeking wisdom to further her business, she came across Davis.

"All I've learned has been self-taught resources from the internet. I've done online courses and things of that nature. But I feel like I've never really had that hands-on experience with a true designer that is more experienced, more familiar with the industry, and just wiser and older. So I did some research on some Maryland-based designers, and I found Ms. Jodi, and she looked like an amazing role model, her pieces were amazing. And I just wanted to be under the wing of somebody who was really experienced, and somebody who could really relate to what I wanted to do and relate to my passions and show me the ropes of the fashion industry," said Downing.

She continues to take that experience and mold it into what her businessVeramoda is today.

Downing's shop is a women's targeted streetwear business.

Her goal? Change the whole narrative behind streetwear.

"I want women to be able to shop for streetwear clothes, but not have to shop in the men's section, I want women to be able to wear streetwear clothes, but not feel like they feel masculine or not feminine, not confident, I want them to still have that same level of competence, whether they're wearing a bikini or a hoodie, but they still feel confident because it's women's targeted streetwear. I really just want to change the streetwear industry and not make it so gender exclusive, but rather gender inclusive," Downing said.

Downing says that being under the wing of Davis is super inspirational, hearing about every trial and tribulation she went through to become the person she is today.

She said that hearing Davis speak on her passion for design keeps her in 'grind mode.'

Her advice to others - utilize your resources.

"When I started my business, it was purely off of research, reading articles, reading books, reading fashion magazines, like purely off of research, just using the internet that is free, we have so much access to so many resources. Sky's the limit, if you put in the hard work and dedication. You can do it I promise."