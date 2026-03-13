How a Baltimore native helped turn 'Sinners' into an Oscar nominated hit

BALTIMORE — Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" took the world by storm when it released in theaters.

The film made history by securing a record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations for 2026.

Baltimore's Tené Wilder was a key part in the movie's success. Wilder is Oscar-nominated to the Key Hairstylist for the Oscar-nominated film.

"This is definitely a dream come true. I'm grateful that I was part of it and blessed at the same time," Wilder said.

Wilder has worked on many projects, including "The Wire," "House of Cards" and "Veep," but she knew "Sinners" was going to be something special because of Coogler.

"I knew it was gonna be big because it was Ryan Coogler. He does big things. So when it went on and then we were all watching the first playback, I was tearing up — and I caught chills. I was just saying to myself, this is gonna be big."

Wilder served as the film's key hairstylist designing character-driven period hairstyles for Wunmi Mosaku (Annie), Li Jun Li (Grace Chow) and Lola Kirke (Joan).

When asked about her favorite part of the process, Wilder said it was simply working with such amazing and kind people.

"When she [Wunmi Mosaku] was in character — and even when she wasn't — she was just a breath of fresh air. Lovely to work with. [Lola Kirke] was sweet too. She's been around, and they were just kind. It felt like family," Wilder said.

"Grace is beautiful. I've also worked with her on "Florida Man." When you see someone you're very familiar with, there's a sense of comfort — because someone's working on your hair," Wilder added.

The toughest part? Planning for Louisiana weather.

"It was the elements, because it's hot there. The humidity in the air — that was the most difficult. But of course, when you're hiring your team, you make sure you hire the best people who know how to work in all kinds of conditions," Wilder explained.

Despite all the success, Wilder is never too far from home.

She dedicates one weekend each month to styling the hair of her longtime clients in Baltimore.

Most recently, she has served as the hairstylist on Netflix's "His & Hers," a show about a separated husband and daughter sharing their sides of the story.

Wilder also won a Primetime Emmy Award for her work in the FX series Pose.

Winners will be announced live on March 15 during the 98th Oscars ceremony.