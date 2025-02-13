Honoring the legacy of Brigadier General Harriet Tubman

BALTIMORE — Harriet Tubman, a freedom fighter, spy, scout, nurse, and now, brigadier general.

On November 11, 2024, Tubman was commissioned to the rank of brigadier general by Governor Wes Moore, who said she lived with values and virtues he was taught serving in the United States Army.

"Live mission first, people always. Lead with honor, integrity, duty, and courage. Leave no one behind,” said Gov. Moore.

Those values helped Tubman during her expeditions leading slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad, a secret network of routes and safe houses.

Tubman was not the railroad's sole originator, but she served as a major conductor.

She returned home to Maryland 13 times helping to free over 70 enslaved people.

"I think because she was able to traverse the landscape, she knew the river way, she understood the terrain, and I think that helped her. Of course, she would go under these missions in dark times, I should say at night, quite honestly, she had a pistol. So basically, you're not turning back if you were part of her rescue mission, you're not turning back because now you have compromised, or you would have compromised, the success of this particular mission," said Robert Parker, chief curator and director of interpretation, visitor experiences, and education at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

The planning and strategy behind these dangerous missions weren't an easy feat, but the benefits outweighed the risks.

With the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 in effect, each trip could've led to Tubman's bondage and capture.

Tubman's leadership and courageousness spurred a freedom movement, inspiring her commissioning to the rank of brigadier general.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't recognized at this time," Parker said, "I mean, she fought for her military pension and fought for recognition, but at that time, in her lifetime, she did not get that honor of now being known as a brigadier general. And so I think there's a lot of symbolism in terms of what that honor means now."

A high honor not only for Tubman's legacy, but people like Mrs. Janice Curtis Greene, the official griot for Maryland.

"She was never sworn in. That's why they didn't give her a pension because she was never officially sworn in as a soldier," Greene explained, "But she did all these things. She didn't ask for anything. She knew it was something that had to be done."

Greene has portrayed Tubman numerous times through stories to adults, and children alike.

She shared with WMAR-2 News how Tubman's bravery and military genius inspired her.

"I think Harriet, to me, is the most brilliant person in the world. If she were Catholic, she'd be a saint. She'd be canonized by now. I hold her up as the standard," Greene said.

Tubman's mark on history will always be felt.

From missions she led, to people she freed, to the hurdles she jumped.

Now, with this rank, her legacy carries on through the test of time.

What many in her time saw as impossible, is now achieved with continued inspiration for women in the armed forces.

"Her impact is so big that we still celebrate her, right? I think it's those intangible lessons learned as it relates to her life and legacy that Marylanders should be proud of," said Parker.

"Her impact on this state is from what she teaches you," Greene said, "Is how she teaches you how to be as a person. That is her impact. That you live a selfless life. That you don't worry about how much you have and how much you can accumulate, how much wealth, how you dress. It is about how much you can do for other people.