Baltimore artist fights outdated narratives surrounding Black men through art

BALTIMORE — Early on, Jerrell Gibbs knew he could draw.

The Baltimore native picked up a paintbrush at the age of five and never looked back. Fast forward to now, Gibbs has artwork in the U.S. Capitol building, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Los Angeles Museum of Art, and the X Museum in Beijing to name a few.

"Having my work in museums across the United States is a great testament to all the people who have contributed to who I've become, and how I've gotten to this point, and who've helped me throughout this journey. It speaks to the dedication and commitment that I've poured into my craft, my creativity," Gibbs said.

It became clear this was the right career path after he got into graduate school without an undergraduate degree or art school experience.

"I didn't go to any type of art school prior to getting into graduate school. The amazing part was I got in on the year when they [MICA] were only accepting six students. I mean, out of 400 plus applicants I got in that year, so I knew I was ready," Gibbs said.

Brian Tankersley

He draws his inspiration from life experiences, whether it's the family cookout or just moments of leisure, he documents it all.

"I'm documenting all of those moments and using those as the forefront of my practice and the narratives behind my work," Gibbs explained.

Work that includes images of Black families. He's very intentional about how he wants to portray Black life.

"I'm always thinking about the way Black men are depicted and viewed. Black men have been categorized and victimized for a long time and I think me presenting my figures in this way, offers the opportunity for them to be received in a different light. Not surrounded by moments of turmoil or violence," Gibbs added.

In his studio sits a pile of family pictures that serve as inspirational fuel.

Brian Tankersley

"I'll leave them on the tables, or you'll see them around the studio. And they're just there. Eventually, I'll look through them to find something that piques my interest or speaks to an idea that I have, but I always have them out just like sitting with me," he said.

As we walk around his studio, we catch a glimpse of his creative process. He's working on a piece for a show in May. The painting shows a man in the shower covering his face, presumably crying.

Brian Tankersley

This was meant to reflect on Gibbs' childhood and upbringing, the moments after his father was killed.

"We all experience some sort of loss or something that's pretty traumatic and you have this moment with yourself in the shower, where you kind of like break down," he said.

"For me, being in the shower, sometimes it kind of gives you the freedom to just let go, and sometimes crying is a part of that process," Gibbs explained.

One of the biggest moments of his career was when he was approached about creating a portrait of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings. A painting that now hangs in the Capitol building.

"I was kind of like blown away because I understood how important it was. And immediately after the excitement wore off, I got nervous," Gibbs said.

"You want to make sure that you can embody this individual who has such an amazing story and has impacted so many different people's lives and has created such an amazing legacy. It was a great opportunity," Gibbs added.

Photography BMA/The Baltimore Mu

Despite all these amazing opportunities, he never lets the moment get too big for him. Remembering what's important to him keeps him grounded.

"I'm just focused on what means the most to me, like what I value the most like my family, my wife and our daughter, spending time with them," Gibbs said.

For the younger generations trying to make a name for themselves, Gibbs says to continue investing in yourself.

"Nobody is going to invest in you until you invest in yourself, and nobody's going to find value in what you're doing until you find it within yourself. We all have our own unique experiences and stories. And there's value in all of those stories," he explains.

Brian Tankersley

Gibbs wants to be remembered as a God-fearing man who was passionate about his family and was able to change the narrative as it relates to family dynamics and family structure.

"If I was a professional athlete, I would just be one of another and there are a lot of other successful African American painters, but coming from Baltimore this isn't the norm. I want people to pay attention to that because it shows that if you just tap into what's special about you, it's no limit to where you can take it and where you can go," Gibbs said.

To look at some of Gibbs' work, click here.