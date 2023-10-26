Body of missing Milwaukee child found in dumpster, police say

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee Thursday morning, according to police.

Prince McCree was first reported missing by police on Wednesday. Officers began a search for him that evening and found his body in the dumpster near W. Vliet St. and 55th St. just before 9 a.m. Thursday, the child's family confirmed to Scripps News Milwaukee.

Police say they are now investigating McCree's death as a homicide. His cause of death has yet to be determined, but foul play is suspected.

Two persons of interest, a 27-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, were arrested in connection to the death, but police referred to the case as "fluid and ongoing."

Scripps News Milwaukee learned the Milwaukee Police Department requested an Amber Alert be issued for McCree; however, it did not meet the DOJ Standards.

Scripps News Milwaukee requested a response from the DOJ on why they did not issue an Amber Alert for McCree.

Onlookers passing by the police investigation shared their thoughts about the tragic news.

"It's very sad, disturbing to the community," said Felicia Weatherall. "I'm heartbroken. I have nieces, nephews and cousins out here that live in Milwaukee. I'm very concerned about their safety."

Dialo Fuller, who was waiting nearby for a bus, said he understands the pain, having lost two infants of his own.

"Honestly, it hurts. I deal with it everyday, the pain. Just, I try to keep moving, keep going, as far as just trying to better my life, better myself," Fuller said. "It hurts just even seeing what's going on over here. It's bad. Five years old, that's too tough."

