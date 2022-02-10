Baltimore muralist bridges the gap through incredible artwork

BALTIMORE — You can walk into an art gallery and be amazed at this work. Or you can simply drive down a Baltimore street and stare in awe of his work.

Ernest Shaw. What an artist.

It is amazing we are doing a profile on a man who started out painting profiles.

“I remember sitting criss-cross applesauce on the floor in front of my mother while she painted city landscapes,” said Shaw now 52.

At three years old he whipped out brown and black crayons and a white sheet of paper. While his mother soaked in a soap opera on the couch, he went to work trying to paint her profile.

He failed.

He never failed again.

Now you can see his work all over town, pouring out of his heart, out of his head.