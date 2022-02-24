Watch
NewsBridging the Gap

Actions

Annapolis, An American Story

Annapolis, An American Story
Posted at 6:24 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 18:24:24-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Words so true, “With a small staff, small town, little money, I did not want it to look homemade,” said Museum of Historic Annapolis CEO Robert Clark.

Instead what Annapolis has is an incredible museum all about “Us”.

Mary-Angela Hardwick, who helped design Ellis Island and other great museums has created another masterpiece. The museum sits right across from the City Dock.

It will take you back in time, like way back, to present day. Name a museum that has a pandemic mask under glass. Please visit https://www.annapolis.org/contact/ha-museum.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019