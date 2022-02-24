Annapolis, An American Story

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Words so true, “With a small staff, small town, little money, I did not want it to look homemade,” said Museum of Historic Annapolis CEO Robert Clark.

Instead what Annapolis has is an incredible museum all about “Us”.

Mary-Angela Hardwick, who helped design Ellis Island and other great museums has created another masterpiece. The museum sits right across from the City Dock.

It will take you back in time, like way back, to present day. Name a museum that has a pandemic mask under glass. Please visit https://www.annapolis.org/contact/ha-museum.