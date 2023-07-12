Bissell’s Little Green portable carpet cleaner is $43 off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you dread cleaning your carpets or upholstery after a spill because you have a bulky cleaner, then the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is a must-have in your home. And right now, it’s on sale for $79!

This deal is part of the Walmart Plus Week sales event featuring discounts on hundreds of items across every department. The sale runs through July 13. But these products are going fast, so you’ll want to grab this Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner before it’s out of stock.

The Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner has a 48-ounce tank to minimize refills while cleaning. And the 3-inch tough stain tool enables you to reach hard-to-clean spots on your car’s backseat.

This bundle includes an 8-ounce trial-size bottle of Spot & Stain with Febreeze cleaning formula.

Buy the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner from Walmart for $79 (was $123.34).

Other Bissell products are also for sale today for Amazon Prime Day. Here are two more we like that you should consider.

This multipurpose upright vacuum for hard floor surfaces doubles as a mop, so you won’t have to drag around a broom and mop anymore to clean your floors. The Bissell Crosswave — which on sale for $199 or 51% off right now — vacuums and mops simultaneously.

Get the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max All-In-One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon for $199.99 (was $411.99).

Cleaning fur or hair off furniture can be a struggle for pet owners. This Bissell vacuum is specially designed to tackle those messes with a tangle-free brush and the exclusive Pet TurboEraser Tool.

Today’s Amazon Prime Day special price is marked down 40% off the regular retail price of $278.09.

Get the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum from Amazon for $166.99 (was $278.09).

