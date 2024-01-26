Best products to stop hair loss and thinning hair, according to doctors

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re worried about your hair thinning or falling out, you’re not alone. Millions of men and women deal with hair loss. While it is perfectly normal to shed between 50 and 100 strands of hair per day, hair thinning and loss occurs when hair doesn’t grow back at the same rate. What causes that discrepancy — and how to deal with the resulting hair loss — is different for everyone.

“The main cause of thinning hair is often a combination of genetics and hormonal changes. Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male or female pattern baldness, is the most common cause,” says Dr. Hannah Kopelman, dermatologist and chief medical officer at DermOnDemand. “Other factors can include stress, nutritional deficiencies, certain medications and underlying health conditions.”

Hair loss can spark self-consciousness about one’s appearance, but the good news is that simple tweaks to your grooming routine might help correct the problem. From topical hair loss shampoos and styling products to hair growth supplements, a wide range of products targeting hair loss can be found at your local drugstore or purchased online. These products contain ingredients that have been medically tested and proven to help combat hair loss and even promote regrowth.

Below, we talked to doctors to ask them about the ingredients and products for managing hair loss and thinning hair.

What To Look For

Ingredients

Minoxidil, biotin and collagen are common ingredients in hair loss products, but Minoxidil is FDA approved specifically for androgenetic alopecia.

“It works by stimulating the hair follicles to produce more hair,” says Dr. Chaudhry of Scandinavian Biolabs.

Biotin is a vitamin that can stimulate the production of keratin in hair, thereby speeding the follicle regrowth rate. The amino acids found in collagen have been proven to aid in keeping your scalp healthy. In terms of strengthening thinning hair, ingredients like argan oil, rosemary oil, and caffeine may also help.

Avoiding certain ingredients also factors into a smart treatment plan.

“If you are struggling with thinning hair, you especially want to avoid ingredients such as sulfates, alcohol, silicone and even synthetic fragrances,” says Dr. Samuel Hetz, Medical Director of Concept Medical.

Sulfates strip the hair of oils, which can lead to breakage. Alcohol can lead to your hair becoming brittle, while silicone can prevent nutrients from properly penetrating the scalp. Synthetic fragrances could cause scalp irritation.

Treatment Type

To get the most bang for your buck, look for hair care products that increase the amount of time the active ingredients remain on your scalp, as these have been found to be most effective. Shampoo with minoxidil may not be effective enough on its own, as it doesn’t sit on the scalp for very long, so it might be best paired with a foam or serum treatment that sits on the scalp longer. Adding a supplement with biotin and collagen can also help with overall efficacy. Keep in mind that the best treatment options are also not one-size-fits-all.

“Results may vary depending on the individual’s cause of hair thinning and the active ingredients in the product,” says Dr. Yoram Harth, Board Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair. Identifying the specific cause of your hair loss will help point you to the most suitable products to treat it.

Additional Factors to Consider

Because effectively treating hair loss depends on many individual factors that can vary from one person to another, consider taking a holistic approach to treating your thinning hair or hair loss.

“It is crucial for a healthy scalp and hair growth to maintain a nutrient-rich diet,” advises Dr. Harth.

“My top tips to promote a healthy scalp and hair growth include avoiding harsh hair treatments and heat styling, using gentle hair care products, managing stress and not smoking. Regular scalp massages can also help to improve blood flow to the scalp,” adds Dr. Kopelman.

Our Recommendations for Best Products for Thinning Hair

1. Best Overall for Women — Rogaine Women’s 5% Minoxidil Foam for Thinning Hair & Loss

Ingredients:: Minoxidil | Treatment type:: Foam, also available in other topicals

Rogaine 5% minoxidil foam is specifically formulated for women’s hair, to effectively promote hair regrowth by stimulating follicle activity, with once daily application. The unscented foam is easy to apply before styling, allowing it to penetrate into the scalp for maximum effectiveness all day long.

Pros : Affordable, Unscented, Non-sticky formulation

: Affordable, Unscented, Non-sticky formulation Cons: Some reviewers found it ineffective

2. Best Overall for Men — Men’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Loss and Hair Regrowth

Ingredients: Minoxidil | Treatment type: Foam, also available in other topicals

Formulated specifically for men’s hair, this Rogaine foam contains 5% minoxidil, proven effective at stimulating hair follicles and maintaining hair density over time.

Pros : Easy to use foam, No stickiness or odor, Affordable

: Easy to use foam, No stickiness or odor, Affordable Cons: Some reviewers reported an itchy scalp upon using this product

3. Best Complete Hair Care Kit For Thinning Hair — Nioxin System Kits

Ingredients: Biotin, Amino Acids, B Vitamins, Peppermint Oil | Treatment type: Shampoo, Conditioner and Foam

Nioxin System Kits are designed to cleanse, condition and restore thickness to thin hair. With six different versions formulated for specific hair types, each kit contains a shampoo, conditioner and scalp treatment that work together to protect against hair breakage and reduce hair loss.

“I like Nioxin the best as it uses natural ingredients in a variety of formats that fit different lifestyles,” says Ghanima Abdullah, a cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.

