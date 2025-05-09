Bel Air High School placed on lockdown after false reports of a man with gun

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Bel Air High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Police say someone called the Bel Air Police Department claiming to have a weapon and that they "intended personal harm."

In response to the call, the school was placed on lockdown and law enforcement proceeded to sweep the building and restrooms.

After a sweep of the building, no one was found in the building and the origin of the call will be investigated.

"While we do not encourage picking up students at this time, and we are not asking you to, we understand some may wish to do so. You will be admitted into the building one at a time to sign your child out through our normal process. Please be patient and we thank you in advance for your cooperation as we continue to ensure the safety of those who remain in the building," the school said in message to the school community.

A similar threat was reported at Havre de Grace Middle/High School earlier this week and police also deemed this threat a false alarm.