Bath & Body Works Thanksgiving week sale—buy 3, get 3 free on entire store

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Black Friday is the perfect time to score some great deals, but if Bath & Body Works is on your list, you can start saving right now.

Bath & Body Works’ Thanksgiving Week sale is happening now through Black Friday, Nov. 26, and includes buy three get three free, mix and match, for the entire store! The only exclusions are gift cards and clearance merchandise.

The mix and match offer includes lotions, shower gels, candles, hand soaps, perfumes, colognes, hand sanitizers, gift sets, and, well, everything! You will simply pay for the three most expensive items you pick out and the three lower-priced items will be free.

You do not have to buy six lotions or six candles, for example, as the deal means you can mix whatever you want. So, you can buy three candles and get three lotions for free, one candle and five shower gels — the possibilities are pretty much endless.

The sale is both in stores and online, but their stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow associates to celebrate the holiday. The deal includes fan-favorites and new fragrances, including their Christmas and winter collection.

Bath & Body Works is also offering a limited-edition Black Friday gift beginning on Nov. 24 in stores and online. If you spend $40, you can purchase a Give Love Gift Box, valued at $114.40, for $40, while supplies last.

This gift set includes Pure Wonder shower gel, Pure Wonder body lotion, Pure Wonder fine fragrance mist, The Perfect Christmas 3-wick candle, Tis the Season gentle foaming hand soap, Merry Cookie single wick, Merry Cookie hand cream, Merry Cookie pocketBac hand sanitizer and exclusive cozy Christmas socks.

The items are packaged in a gift box, making it easy to give as a complete gift, or you can split it up into individual gifts. Or, of course, you can keep it all to yourself!

What Bath & Body Works products are you hoping to grab for free during the Thanksgiving Week sale?

