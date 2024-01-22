Watch Now
Barricade suspect found dead after releasing hostages

Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 14:26:28-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barricade situation that happened Saturday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., officers were sent to the 4800 block of Grenville Square for reports of a domestic assault.

When they arrived, they made contact with 31-year-old Antonio Hart, who refused to cooperate and stated he was armed.

Police say during negotiations, Hart released three occupants. A fourth occupant, a woman, reached safety on her own.

She was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."

Hart refused to surrender and after several hours, the tactical team entered and found him dead.

This incident is currently under investigation.

