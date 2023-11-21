Baltimore providing transportation for Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner

Watch Now
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 21, 2023
BALTIMORE — Ahead of the 2023 Annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner, Mayor Brandon Scott released the schedule for city-provided transportation for the event.

Due to the change in venue from its usual location in East Baltimore, the city will provide transportation to the new location at Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center.

Here are the corresponding pick-up and drop-off times for each area of the city:

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP):

Four vans will be provided for transportation. Pick-up begins at 9:30 a.m. and will run every 30 minutes until 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Southern CAP Center, 606 Cherry Hill Rd.
  • Brooklyn Homes Community Center
  • Lakeland Recreation Center
  • Westport Elementary School

Charm City Circulator:
Two buses will be provided for passengers. Pick-up begins at 9:00 a.m. and will run every 30 minutes until 1:00 p.m. at the following two locations:

  • Route 1: Intersection of of East North Avenue and North Gay Street → Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center (and return service)
  • Route 2: CFG Bank Arena → Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center (and return service)

Burrell Motor Coach Transportation:
The motor coach will provide two buses. Pick-up begins at 9:00 a.m. and will run every 30 minutes until 1:00 p.m. at the following two locations:

  • East Baltimore Location: Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center
  • West Baltimore Location: Mondawmin Mall (Chase Bank side)

For more information on Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Day transportation services, contact Noell Lugay, at noell.lugay@baltimorecity.gov

