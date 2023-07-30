Baltimore Police reunite young child with family

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police have reunited a young child with their family after they were found wandering alone on Saturday night.

Just after 11:30pm, officers were called to the 4000 block of Fernhill Road to investigate reports of child neglect.

Once there they found a concerned citizen who first noticed the child.

The caller said the child had been running from Granada Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue.

According to police, the caller believed that the child was chasing an unknown black vehicle with temporary tags.

Police say he is 3 to 4-years-old and is nonverbal. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics where he was examined by hospital staff.

Child protective services is currently handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or 911.