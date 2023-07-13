Watch Now
Baltimore County releases map of restaurants shut down by Health Department

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 14:59:45-04

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a new data dashboard displaying information regarding recent Baltimore County Department of Health food facility inspections.

“Every resident deserves the ability to access critical information about their communities and this new tool is yet another way we are making information available,” Olszewski said.

The dashboard displays restaurants that have experienced a closure due to a critical violation discovered during an inspection that could not be corrected immediately.

Data like the name, date of closure, reason for closure, and reopen dates will be available through the dashboard.

Restaurants that have experienced recent closures are differentiated by color.

The list of critical violations that would result in closure includes:

  • Food items obtained from an unapproved source or using an unapproved process
  • Spoilage and/or contamination of food
  • Pest infestation
  • Employee(s) working while ill
  • Not properly washing hands
  • Not cooling products properly or not approved to cool products
  • Cold foods held at improper temperatures and/or insufficient refrigeration
  • Hot foods held at improper temperatures and/or insufficient hot holding equipment
  • Food(s) not cooked to proper temperature(s)
  • Food(s) not reheated to proper temperature(s) or not approved to reheat products
  • Unapproved water supply or positive bacteriological result
  • Insufficient hot and cold running water
  • Sewage backup or overflow

Restaurants with no health-related closure events won't be shown.
The dashboard is expected to be updated daily.

To look at the tracker, click here.

