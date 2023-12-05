Watch Now
Baltimore County Police peacefully resolve barricade situation in Pikesville

Jack Watson
Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 11:42:35-05

UPDATE: This incident has been resolved peacefully.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Residents in the Woodholme area of Pikesville can expect a police presence due to a barricade situation.

Police are working to resolve the situation peacefully.

As a result, there will be temporary road closures.

This story will continue to be updated.

