Baltimore City Public Schools Hiring Fair

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Public School system needs your help.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, anyone looking to work for the city’s public school system can RSVP to go to Poly-Western High School for a chance to get their career started.

The school system is looking to positions like bus drivers and aids, secretaries, and teachers to name a few.

Those attending the event must dress professionally and bring a copy of their RSVP receipt, hard copy of their resume and a portfolio if they have one.

