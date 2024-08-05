Baltimore City extends Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through August 5 for those without power

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is extending its Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday August 5, as thousands of people are still without electricity, following the storms this weekend.
The following locations are open as cooling centers and places where people can charge their phones.
These rec centers will be open from 6-8:30 p.m. on August 5:
- Rita Church Community Center | 2101 St. Lo Drive
- C.C. Jackson Recreation Center | 4910 Park Heights Ave.
- Cahill Rec Center | 4001 Clifton Ave.
- Madison Square Recreation Center | 1401 E Biddle St.
- Morrell Park Recreation Center | 2651 Tolley St.
- Coldstream Recreation Center | 1401 Fillmore St.
- Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center | 1201 Pennsylvania Ave.
- Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center | 835 Allendale St.
- Herring Run Recreation Center | 5001 Sinclair Ln.
These senior centers are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 5:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324
- Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861
- Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging | 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535
- Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center | 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725
- Harford Senior Center | 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009
These sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on August 5:
- Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Road
- Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th Street
These sites are available as cooling centers on August 5 (hours vary):
- My Sisters Place Women’s Center (women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. Sun and Mon, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) 620 Fallsway | Sun and Mon, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Manna House | 435 E. 25th St. | Mon, 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd St. | Mon, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St. | Mon, 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
The ShopRite Howard Park at 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue is a cooling center and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. All Enoch Pratt Free Library branches are open as cooling centers too.