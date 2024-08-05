Baltimore City extends Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through August 5 for those without power

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is extending its Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday August 5, as thousands of people are still without electricity, following the storms this weekend.

The following locations are open as cooling centers and places where people can charge their phones.

These rec centers will be open from 6-8:30 p.m. on August 5:



Rita Church Community Center | 2101 St. Lo Drive

C.C. Jackson Recreation Center | 4910 Park Heights Ave.

Cahill Rec Center | 4001 Clifton Ave.

Madison Square Recreation Center | 1401 E Biddle St.

Morrell Park Recreation Center | 2651 Tolley St.

Coldstream Recreation Center | 1401 Fillmore St.

Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center | 1201 Pennsylvania Ave.

Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center | 835 Allendale St.

Herring Run Recreation Center | 5001 Sinclair Ln.

These senior centers are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 5:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324

Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging | 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center | 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

Harford Senior Center | 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

These sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on August 5:

Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Road

Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th Street

These sites are available as cooling centers on August 5 (hours vary):

My Sisters Place Women’s Center (women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. Sun and Mon, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) 620 Fallsway | Sun and Mon, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Manna House | 435 E. 25th St. | Mon, 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd St. | Mon, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St. | Mon, 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

The ShopRite Howard Park at 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue is a cooling center and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. All Enoch Pratt Free Library branches are open as cooling centers too.