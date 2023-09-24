10 back-to-school discounts college students will actually use

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a college student — or the parent of a new or returning student — you should definitely take advantage of the back-to-school deals currently being offered to students.

All you’ll need to start saving is proof of enrollment, which usually means having a .edu email address, but may also include a photo ID. You may also have to create an account to get the deal and in some cases will need to sign up for a subscription.

How long the deals lasts will vary, so you will want to make sure you know exactly what you’re signing up for and if the subscription-based deals are only good for a few months or are discounted until you cancel.

We’ve rounded up deals including Amazon Prime membership discounts, discounts on airfare, food delivery, streaming services, clothing and even things to make the college experience less stressful. Take a look at 10 fantastic discounts college students can take advantage of right now.

Amazon is offering a Student Prime membership subscription for free for six months, then for just $7.49 per month, a savings of 50% from the standard membership price.

The membership includes all the perks of a regular Prime Membership like free 2-day shipping and movies to stream, plus exclusive discounts.

United Airlines is offering a 5% discount for anyone ages 18 to 23 when the flight is booked through the United app.

To find flights that include the deal, simply download the app, then sign in or create an account, select “book,” then “discounted travel (ages 18-23)” and all the flights that are 5% off will appear.

The discount is good through Dec. 31, 2023, and while it doesn’t specifically say you have to be a student, you will have to confirm your age when you book the trip.

Gopuff is offering a brand new student FAM membership for $3.99 per month ($39.99 per year).

Students can currently get 50% off the standard membership price, which offers deals on more than 100 grocery delivery items as well as exclusive member deals and free unlimited deliveries.

You will need to keep in mind, however, that Gopuff delivery is not available at all college campuses, so make sure yours is on the list before subscribing.

While there’s no denying college is busy and a lot of work, students also need downtime, which is where a streaming service can come in handy.

Students can take advantage of Hulu’s ad-supported streaming service for just $1.99 per month just by verifying student status at a university. The plan includes all of Hulu’s content, from movies to shows that are already completed and shows that are currently airing on television.

Not a fan of Hulu’s movie and show choices? You can also get Peacock’s streaming service for $1.99 per month for 12 months, but you can renew it at the 12-month mark by verifying that you’re still a student.

Peacock’s service includes movies, all of NBC’s programming and even Big 10 college sports this fall. You can stream on three devices at once and have up to six profiles, so it would work well for sharing with roommates.

While watching TV can be a great way to unwind after a long day, if you like to listen to music while studying or podcasts to relax, Spotify is offering their streaming service combined with Hulu for just $5.99 per month.

While Spotify is normally priced at $10.99, Hulu is usually $7.99 (not including the student discount), so you are saving up to $12.99 per month by getting both services combined.

Spotify’s student subscription includes millions of songs and podcasts and you can even make your own playlists.

College can of course be a fun and exciting time in one’s life, but it can also be one of the most stressful.

If you need help relaxing, you can get a Headspace student plan for $9.99 per year, which is just 83 cents per month. The plan includes hundreds of meditations to help you manage everyday stressors and others to help you find joy or go to sleep.

Students can get a DoorDash membership for just $4.99 per month ($48 per year) and enjoy deliveries from local restaurants.

The membership includes $0 delivery fees, 5% DoorDash credit on pickup orders and exclusive offers. The membership also includes grocery delivery if you’re up for cooking your own meals instead of ordering out.

In need of some new shoes for all that walking you’ll be doing on campus? Reebok is offering a 50% discount for students who verify their identity.

While there are a few exclusions, including certain collections, the majority of Reebok’s products are included in the deal.

While not as “fun” as some of the other deals, Microsoft 365 Personal can come quite in handy for college students and with their student discount program, it will cost just $2.99 per month.

Microsoft 365 Personal includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, 1 TB of cloud storage, social media templates, video editing software and more.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.