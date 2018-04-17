Royal Wedding 2018: Things to know about the big event May 19
Mandy Gambrell
1:11 PM, Apr 17, 2018
Share Article
The youngest son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles will soon be looking at his bride walking down the aisle toward him.
Prince Harry, 33, also known as Prince Henry of Wales, is set to marry celebrity Meghan Markle, 36, on May 19, 2018. Here are some facts about the upcoming spectacle:
• The wedding ceremony, with 800 guests, will be at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor
• The ceremony is slated for 7 a.m. Eastern, or noon local time in Windsor, United Kingdom
• A lunchtime reception follows the wedding
• The event is paid for by Kensington Palace, which is estimated to be nearly $50 million; security is the highest cost (See estimates from UK wedding planning app Bride Book)
• A carriage procession follows the ceremony
• The couple's private wedding reception, with 600 guests, will be on the grounds of Windsor Castle
• The Royal family has a preferred brand of champagne, Bollinger; It's about $115 a bottle and it is predicted they will have about $194,000 worth of the bubbly on hand throughout the day
• Royal weddings typically occur on weekdays. Prince Harry and Markle are going against tradition by having their ceremony on a Saturday, according to Vogue
• According to Bride Book, there's a surprise twist for this Royal wedding day: Harry and Meghan have "invited 2,640 members of the public to celebrate with them at Windsor Castle," the wedding app reports
Prince Harry is 5th in line to the British Throne, currently held by Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother. The current succession, determined by descent, gender, legitimacy and religion, include Prince Harry include Charles, Prince of Wales (his father); Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (Harry's brother), Prince George of Cambridge (Willam's son) and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (William's daughter).