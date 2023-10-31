Veterans Day deals around Maryland

With Veterans Day coming up on Saturday, November 11th, we're keeping an eye out for deals for those who have served our country.

Friendly's is offering Veterans a free lunch of an All American Cheeseburger and drink of choice with an active Military ID from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 11th.



The Greene Turtle will offer a free entree up to $15 in value (dine-in only) for all active and retired military with a ID.



Golden Corral locations are offering thank you meals to all active-duty military, National Guard, reserves and veterans beginning at 5pm on Monday, November 13 (dine-in only).

Check back here as we add more deals to this list.