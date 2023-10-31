Watch Now
Veterans Day deals around Maryland

With Veterans Day coming up on Saturday, November 11th, we're keeping an eye out for deals for those who have served our country.

  • Friendly's is offering Veterans a free lunch of an All American Cheeseburger and drink of choice with an active Military ID from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 11th.
  • The Greene Turtle will offer a free entree up to $15 in value (dine-in only) for all active and retired military with a ID.
  • Golden Corral locations are offering thank you meals to all active-duty military, National Guard, reserves and veterans beginning at 5pm on Monday, November 13 (dine-in only).

Check back here as we add more deals to this list.

