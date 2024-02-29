National Aquarium and Enoch Pratt Free Library team up for 'Read to Reef' book club

BALTIMORE — Read some books, and get free tickets to the National Aquarium.

The Enoch Pratt Library and the National Aquarium teamed up once again for the 'Read to Reef' book club

From March 1 through March 31, Baltimore-area children in grades five and younger can visit any Enoch Pratt Free Library location and present their library card to receive a Read to Reef bookmark while supplies last.

After reading any five aquatic or conservation-themed books on the Read to Reef booklist, the reader and their family can visit the Aquarium,

This season’s Read to Reef booklist, curated by library staff and Aquarium educators, includes titles suitable for children of all ages and reading levels.

“Read to Reef is more than just a program; it's a gateway to exploration and discovery of our ocean planet. We're thrilled to continue fostering a love for reading while connecting young minds to the marvels of our underwater world," shared National Aquarium Community Programs Manager Sarah Doccolo.

The program launched in 2016 and more than 20,000 Baltimore-area young readers have read their way to free Aquarium admission for themselves and their families.

thanks to their participation in the Read to Reef book club. In total, Read to Reef families have enjoyed more than 71,500 free visits.

“Read to Reef book club members have read about 98,000 aquatic and conservation-themed books since the inception of our partnership with the National Aquarium in 2016,” said Enoch Pratt Library Chief Marketing, Communications, & Strategy Officer Meghan McCorkell.

Additionally, on March 9th, the Aquarium will participate in a Mr. Trash Wheel story time at the Enoch Pratt Free Library to celebrate the release of “Green Machines and Other Amazing Eco-Inventions.”

The new book featuring Baltimore's own Mr. Trash Wheel is part of Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax Books series and is found on this year’s reading list.

Bookmarks are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning March 1.

It can be redeemed for Aquarium admission for each reader and up to three additional family members before June 16, 2024.