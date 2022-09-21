Anne Arundel County to hold testimony to determine snow day policies

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County School Board will hear their third day of public testimony tonight concerning the new snow day policies.

Last year, county schools were in school until June 24. Five extra days were added to the calendar to make the 180 school day requirement.

Now, the school board wants to consider having virtual classes for snow days. They have received more than 100 comments so far.

"Very useful, split about 50/50 on should we do it or shouldn't we do it," said Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

The proposal is to have students attend school online as they did during the pandemic. The school can not do no more than eight virtual snow days.

The new plan would be for this winter. Some of the feedback says virtual learning isn't a possible solution.

"It is possible. Here's one of the positive things that came from COVID, that COVID forced us all really to become virtually adaptable," said Mosier.

If a student can not make a snow day, maybe because there is no power at their home or connectivity issues, state guidelines say that student can not be adversely affected because of that.

"Students can not have their day adversely impacted because of a day that was repurposed for virtual instruction. You have to give them meaningful opportunities to accomplish that work," said Mosier.

"Kids got a day off to go outside and enjoy themselves," said Marilyan Svoboda.

Svoboda and her husband have seen how the kids enjoyed their snow days in the past.

"Because it's a snow day, it's a bonus day and to take that last bit of joy of going to school I think it's wrong," said Svoboda.

The school board is in a closed meeting until 6:30 p.m. when they will have an open meeting. The Board is expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday night.

Whatever the board decides, it must be approved by the State Board of Education.