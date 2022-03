SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are looking for a missing juvenile last seen in Severn on Saturday.

Tyqwon Washington, 9, is 4’9 with black hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 126lbs.

Anyone with information on Tyqwon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610.