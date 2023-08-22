Anne Arundel County fixes technical issues with 911 calls

UPDATE: The 911 system is fully operational again. Residents are asked to discontinue using 410-222-0701.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Technical issues are currently impacting 911 calls at the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

This is not affecting every call, but if residents are unable to make contact with a call-taker, someone will call back immediately the department said in a tweet.

We are currently experiencing intermittent technical issues with incoming 911 calls to our operations center. This is not affecting every call but if you dial 911 and are unable to make voice contact with a call-taker, someone will call you back immediately.

Residents are also advised to text 911 or call 410-222-0701.