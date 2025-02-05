Annapolis High School senior shot at soccer field

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gunfire at a pick-up soccer game brought police to Wiley Bates Heritage Park in Annapolis on Tuesday afternoon for an initial report that someone had fainted, but it proved to be far worse.

“When my officers arrived, they quickly learned that there was a victim of gunshot, an 18-year-old male was shot and he was shot on the right side of his head,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson, “The round went through the ear area.”

A single shot fired from close range near some bleachers on the sideline with more than two dozen 16-to-19 year olds present, and many of them just played on.

“The soccer game was still going on and I was just amazed at how de-sensitized we’ve become as a community, as a society,” said Jackson, “Somebody was shot and the game continued."

Paramedics airlifted the victim to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, as detectives began trying to piece together what had happened to no avail.

“We suspect that something led up to this incident, we just don’t know at this particular time,” said Annapolis Police Capt. Lamar Howard.

“But somebody out there knows?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” said Howard, “Multiple people know what happened during this incident.”

They are asking anyone with information in this case to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police say the victim, a senior at Annapolis High School, remained alert, and in spite of a head wound, he’s expected to survive.

“All indications are that he’s going to make it. It was a serious wound, but all indications are that he’s going to make it,” said Jackson, “and the last condition check, we were told by hospital personnel that he was stable.”

